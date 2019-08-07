Dr. Khajavi-Noori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrokh Khajavi-Noori, MD
Dr. Farrokh Khajavi-Noori, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
F Khajavi MD Facp Inc.3 Woodland Rd Ste 418, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 665-9860
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to reach, fast appointments, no complains :)
About Dr. Farrokh Khajavi-Noori, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1073567749
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Khajavi-Noori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khajavi-Noori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khajavi-Noori has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khajavi-Noori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khajavi-Noori speaks Persian.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Khajavi-Noori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khajavi-Noori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khajavi-Noori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khajavi-Noori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.