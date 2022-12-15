Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD
Overview
Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Tyson Eye4120 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 542-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pine Island Rd900 SW Pine Island Rd Ste 120, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 542-2020
Tyson Eye11571 Verandah Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 542-2020
Tyson Eye - Naples2640 Golden Gate Pkwy Ste 115, Naples, FL 34105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tyson and staff took the time to explain each step of examination. Treating like a human being not a number. Thank you.
About Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508857491
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina/ Storm Eye Institute
- Medical University Of South Carolina/ Department Of Surgery
- University of South Florida
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
