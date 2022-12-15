See All Ophthalmologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tyson works at Champaign Dental Group in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tyson Eye
    4120 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 542-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pine Island Rd
    900 SW Pine Island Rd Ste 120, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 542-2020
  3. 3
    Tyson Eye
    11571 Verandah Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 542-2020
  4. 4
    Tyson Eye - Naples
    2640 Golden Gate Pkwy Ste 115, Naples, FL 34105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cataract
Floaters
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Tyson and staff took the time to explain each step of examination. Treating like a human being not a number. Thank you.
    George Fred — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508857491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Carolina/ Storm Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical University Of South Carolina/ Department Of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tyson has seen patients for Cataract and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

