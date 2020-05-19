Overview

Dr. Farrell Mendelsohn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mendelsohn works at Cardiology PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.