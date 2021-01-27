Overview

Dr. Farrel Douglas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Douglas works at Prima CARE PC in Fall River, MA with other offices in Somerset, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.