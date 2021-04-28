See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in North Babylon, NY
Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Lazare works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon
    1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 462-1184
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates - Lake Success
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-4094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Constipation
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Constipation
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis

Constipation
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gastritis
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Gallbladder Scan
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Biopsy
Meckel's Diverticulum
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Excellent care and assistance!! Correct and through analysis of problem and great attention to detail! Extremely thorough and precise, amazing doctor that really knows what she’s doing!! Helped me so much and has made a huge difference in my life!!
    jzar — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO
    About Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932361961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazare has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazare has seen patients for Constipation, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

