Overview

Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Lazare works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - North Babylon in North Babylon, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.