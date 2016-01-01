See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Hussain works at Ob.gyn. Dept of Mount Sinai Slr in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Ob.gyn. Dept of Mount Sinai Slr
    1000 10th Ave Ste 10C, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Slrhc Faculty Practice
    425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Gramercy Park Physicians
    10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Divine Home Care Agency
    300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1780098053
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hussain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

