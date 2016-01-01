Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
-
1
Ob.gyn. Dept of Mount Sinai Slr1000 10th Ave Ste 10C, New York, NY 10019
-
2
Slrhc Faculty Practice425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019
-
3
Gramercy Park Physicians10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003
-
4
Divine Home Care Agency300 Cadman Plz W, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farrah Hussain, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1780098053
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
