Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD

Oncology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med Isfahan and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Nezhat works at Nezhat Surgery for Gynecology/Oncology, PLLC in Valley Stream, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Dept
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 515W, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1365

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700837432
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Residency
  • Tehran U Womens Hosp
Internship
  • Nassau University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Fac Med Isfahan
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farr Nezhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nezhat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nezhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nezhat works at Nezhat Surgery for Gynecology/Oncology, PLLC in Valley Stream, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nezhat’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezhat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

