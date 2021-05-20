Dr. Barbandi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farouk Barbandi, MD
Overview
Dr. Farouk Barbandi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Barbandi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Farouk Barbandi, M.d.4301 Garth Rd Ste 300, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 420-2081
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barbandi?
I saw him in the hospital and was very pleased. He put me on meds that I have been needing for some time.
About Dr. Farouk Barbandi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1700861887
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barbandi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbandi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barbandi works at
Dr. Barbandi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbandi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbandi speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbandi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbandi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbandi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbandi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.