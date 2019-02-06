See All Family Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD

Family Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.

Dr. Owiesy works at Corona Doctors Medical Clinics in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corona Doctors Medical Clinic
    802 Magnolia Ave Ste 106, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 371-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache
Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Ear Ache
Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2019
    I been having problems finding doctors who are really caring and show humanity.for the most part they are always running late rushing and look very stressed out and rude.I was going thought so much stress when I found Dr Owiesy and feel bless to found him.he's caring explain things in a way I understand and give me adviced to get better with my health . the ladies at the front desk they treat me with respect. So there.
    Grateful in Riverside county, CA — Feb 06, 2019
    About Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    NPI Number
    • 1568464048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTMB
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • City Hosp Germany
    Residency
    Internship
    • Utmb/U Tx
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owiesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owiesy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owiesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owiesy works at Corona Doctors Medical Clinics in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Owiesy’s profile.

    Dr. Owiesy speaks Arabic, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Owiesy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owiesy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owiesy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owiesy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

