Dr. Farooque Dastgir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farooque Dastgir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
Digestive Disease Associates of Tampa Bay, LLC876 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8216Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dastgir was excellent! Everything was professional and beyond expectations!
About Dr. Farooque Dastgir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1902053465
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shands at the University of Florida
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dastgir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dastgir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dastgir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dastgir has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dastgir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Dastgir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dastgir.
