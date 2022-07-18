Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Zanesville, OH. They completed their fellowship with UTMB John Sealy Hosp
Dr. Sattar works at
Locations
-
1
Genesis Lung Clinic945 Bethesda Dr Ste 260, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 586-6888
-
2
Pickaway Health Services600 N Pickaway St Ste 300, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 420-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sattar?
Good
About Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1972597821
Education & Certifications
- UTMB John Sealy Hosp
- Michigan State University
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sattar works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.