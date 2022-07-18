See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Zanesville, OH
Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Zanesville, OH. They completed their fellowship with UTMB John Sealy Hosp

Dr. Sattar works at Genesis Lung Clinic in Zanesville, OH with other offices in Circleville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gail Mutchler, MD
Dr. Gail Mutchler, MD
10 (1)
Locations

    Genesis Lung Clinic
    945 Bethesda Dr Ste 260, Zanesville, OH 43701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 586-6888
    Pickaway Health Services
    600 N Pickaway St Ste 300, Circleville, OH 43113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 420-8632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Alkalosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendicitis
Asbestosis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bone Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Histoplasmosis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Swine Flu
Systemic Sclerosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventilator Management
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Good
    Tawnya s Phillips — Jul 18, 2022
    About Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • 1972597821
    Education & Certifications

    • UTMB John Sealy Hosp
    • Michigan State University
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farooq Sattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sattar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

