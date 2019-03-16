Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (484) 893-7098
-
2
Spine & Pain Associates830 Ostrum St, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (215) 538-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Just moved to area and needed to find doctors Nice staff, easy scheduling. Short waiting room stay. Dr Qureshi was prepared, having past MDs notes available and read, before visit. He listened to my issues. Explained what our plan of care would be. Answered all questions. Great experience.
About Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902049695
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qureshi speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.