Overview

Dr. Farooq Qureshi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Qureshi works at St. Luke's Physician Group Inc. in Easton, PA with other offices in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Steroid Injection, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.