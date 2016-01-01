See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Farooq Lateef, MD

Dermatology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farooq Lateef, MD is a dermatologist in Orlando, FL. He currently practices at Orlando Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Dermatology Inc.
    6000 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 110, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 351-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Farooq Lateef, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1982802823
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farooq Lateef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lateef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lateef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lateef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lateef has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lateef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lateef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lateef.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lateef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lateef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.