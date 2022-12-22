See All Anesthesiologists in Morris, IL
Dr. Farooq Khan, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
5 (298)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farooq Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Modern Pain Consultants in Morris, IL with other offices in La Grange Highlands, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Pain Consultants Morris
    1802 N Division St Ste 605, Morris, IL 60450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 416-1224
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Modern Pain Consultants LaGrange
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 110, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 482-4500
  3. 3
    Ridley-Tree Cancer Center
    907 N Elm St Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 878-9488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Accidental Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 298 ratings
    Patient Ratings (298)
    5 Star
    (287)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. Khan is the best! Each time we have met, she has provided thorough examinations and has shown genuine concern. I have had nothing but great encounters with him.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farooq Khan, MD
    About Dr. Farooq Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104082320
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farooq Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    298 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

