Dr. Farooq Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Modern Pain Consultants in Morris, IL with other offices in La Grange Highlands, IL and Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.