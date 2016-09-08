Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Meadville Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and Upmc Northwest.
Dr. Hassan works at
Locations
Momentum Therapeutics2500 Highland Rd Ste 101, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 704-8787
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology755 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste A3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (724) 588-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- Grove City Medical Center
- Meadville Medical Center
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 10 years. He has my condition under control. He is a quite man and is a professional. You need to ask your question he will answer them. If you're looking for long explanations he's not you man. If you don't understand something you need to be more specific in your questions. I have and will continue to recommend him. His office staff is very busy but professional yet friendly. If you follow his instructions and be responsible for your health he will help.
About Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
