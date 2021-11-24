Overview

Dr. Farooq Amin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, MD. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine at Elmhurst



Dr. Amin works at Excel Psychiatric Consultation, PC in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.