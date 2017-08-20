Overview

Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Akbar works at Plaza Surgery G.p. in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Kingsport, TN, Newnan, GA and Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.