Dr. Farook Shroff, MD
Overview
Dr. Farook Shroff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about the level of care Dr.Schroff and his office have given my mother. I am so pleased with the consistency of their expert diagnosis, follow up and their availability. Simply stated, their medical treatment and personal considerations of my mothers needs both physically and mentally have been a blessing.
About Dr. Farook Shroff, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shroff has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shroff speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
