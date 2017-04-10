Overview

Dr. Farook Shroff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Shroff works at D'Andrea Cardiovascular Care Center in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.