Dr. Farnosh Mojtabaee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Farnosh Mojtabaee, DDS
Dr. Farnosh Mojtabaee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Dr. Mojtabaee works at
Ledge Stone Dental Care12680 W Highway 290 Ste 120, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (737) 255-7371
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mo and her team were really nice and did a great job on my crowns. She explained everything really well and was so gentle
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1528611019
Dr. Mojtabaee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mojtabaee accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mojtabaee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mojtabaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mojtabaee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mojtabaee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mojtabaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mojtabaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.