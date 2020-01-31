Overview

Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Foo works at Neurology Consultants of New York PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Nerve Conduction Studies and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.