Overview

Dr. Farnaz Ganj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Iran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Ganj works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.