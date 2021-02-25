Dr. Ganj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnaz Ganj, MD
Overview
Dr. Farnaz Ganj, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Iran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Ganj works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwifery2020 Ogden Ave Ste 225, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-4800
-
2
Rush Copley Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology- Indian Trail2972 Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL 60502 Directions (630) 978-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganj?
Dr Ganj was VERY compassionate! She listens to may concerns and respects what I have to say. She allows me to be a part in my care!
About Dr. Farnaz Ganj, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1568672160
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Iran University of Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganj accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganj works at
Dr. Ganj speaks Persian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.