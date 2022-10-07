Dr. Farn Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farn Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farn Chan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer and Blood Specialists of Northern Va PC2280 Opitz Blvd Ste 220, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 590-8300
-
2
Vcu Health West Hospital - Addiction Psychiatry and Consultationliaison Psychiatry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?
Dr. Chan has been my doctor since an illness put me in the hospital a couple of ago. I elected to continue as his patient after my hospital stay because of his care. He is patient and takes his time explaining your illness and encourages your opinion regarding your care plan.
About Dr. Farn Chan, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1417164476
Education & Certifications
- VCU Health System
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.