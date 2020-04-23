Overview

Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Farzam works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.