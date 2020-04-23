See All Pediatric Neurologists in Loxahatchee, FL
Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Farzam works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach
    Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach
12959 Palms West Dr Ste 120, Loxahatchee, FL 33470
(561) 753-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 23, 2020
    My son was a patient and I must say the doctor and his nurse are wonderful. The patient care was outstanding, great bedside manner, no long wait time to be seen, no issues ever with the office receiving medical records from outside testing sites. Great doctor and staff!
    Shytera — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497850556
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
