Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD
Overview
Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Farzam works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach12959 Palms West Dr Ste 120, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 753-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farzam?
My son was a patient and I must say the doctor and his nurse are wonderful. The patient care was outstanding, great bedside manner, no long wait time to be seen, no issues ever with the office receiving medical records from outside testing sites. Great doctor and staff!
About Dr. Farjam Farzam, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1497850556
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farzam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farzam works at
Dr. Farzam has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farzam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farzam speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Farzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farzam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.