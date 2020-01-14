Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD
Overview
Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Locations
Farjaad Siddiq, MD, FACS1715 Wolf Cir, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 480-7499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiq removed my left kidney and a large tumor due to Renal cancer. He was very thorough in explaining the procedure and was faithful in checking in on me, even showing up at the hospital on the Thanksgiving holiday to check on me a 2 days post-surgery. He seems to be very knowledgeable and understanding with patients at a very frighting time. I would recommend him to anyone needing a Urologist.
About Dr. Farjaad Siddiq, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1346231065
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiq has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiq.
