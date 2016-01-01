Dr. Fariya Afridi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afridi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariya Afridi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fariya Afridi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL.
Dr. Afridi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Halifax Health Behavioral Services841 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 425-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afridi?
About Dr. Fariya Afridi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1376530923
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afridi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afridi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afridi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afridi works at
Dr. Afridi has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), ADHD and-or ADD and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afridi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Afridi speaks Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Afridi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afridi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afridi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afridi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.