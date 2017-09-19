Overview

Dr. Faris Murad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Christian Hospital, Fhn Memorial Hospital and Moberly Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Murad works at Northshore Ctr Gastroenterology in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Freeport, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.