Dr. Faris Murad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faris Murad, MD
Overview
Dr. Faris Murad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Christian Hospital, Fhn Memorial Hospital and Moberly Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Murad works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore Center for Gastroenterology1880 W Winchester Rd Ste 201, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-0187
-
2
Freeport Memorial Hospital1045 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-6000
-
3
Advocate Illinois Masonic Outpatient Center for Advanced Care West Nelson Street900 W NELSON ST, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7095
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Christian Hospital
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Moberly Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murad?
Excellent in his field, compassionate, explains everything, knowledgeable and skilled. Part of a skilled team.
About Dr. Faris Murad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205970563
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murad works at
Dr. Murad has seen patients for Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Murad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.