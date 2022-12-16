See All Ophthalmologists in Mission Viejo, CA
Overview

Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.

Dr. Ghosheh works at Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp. in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp.
    26701 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 582-1090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I went through 1.5 years of spinal taps and CAT scans for my sporadic ‘Complete’ Black-Out’s/Blindness. There was NO light. Nothing. I thought I had a brain tumor. I was sure I was severely sick. The optometrist I was seeing in his office building recommended me to see what he thought. He knew immediately after I had over 5 retinal X-ray exams. It was the shape of my eyeball. My horrible migraines and years of suffering were relieved within an hour after surgery. Yes, my husband divorced me. But, my kids are still with me and God. And, I have been rebuilding my life. Thank-you ….For Faris!
    About Dr. Faris Ghosheh, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Medical Education

