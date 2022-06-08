Overview

Dr. Faris Fakhoury, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fakhoury works at Dr. Faris Fakhoury in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.