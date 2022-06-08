Dr. Faris Fakhoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faris Fakhoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Faris Fakhoury, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Forest Hills Physicians Group Inc10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 405, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 791-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
After 19 years of pain and multiple chiropractors and epidurals I found Dr. Fakhoury. He was kind made me feel at ease about the procedure and did a wonderful job and made the pain that I had felt for so long go away. Absolutely outstanding staff, Amber and Andrea, and great customer service. Dr. Fakhoury did a very long invasive surgery on my lower back. I was pain-free within a couple of weeks and not once did I have any blood or seepage from the wounds. I highly recommend Dr. Fakhoury.
About Dr. Faris Fakhoury, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
