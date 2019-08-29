Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital
Dr. Abusharif works at
Locations
-
1
Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois LLC16514 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-9000
-
2
Pain Treatment Centers of IL at Silver Cross1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 500, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 717-8396
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor we have ever found. So kind and patient, never feel rushed. He has helped my mom with her pain multiple times now. She is just about pain free thanks to him. Been going for years and yes the wait can be really long at times but it's so worth it. Best bedside manner we have ever seen in a doctor. Highly recommend! A+
About Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1437268034
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- Nassau Co Med Center
- DePaul University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abusharif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abusharif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abusharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abusharif has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abusharif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusharif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusharif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abusharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abusharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.