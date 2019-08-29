Overview

Dr. Faris Abusharif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Hospital



Dr. Abusharif works at Pain Treatment Centers of Illinois in Orland Park, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.