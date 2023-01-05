Overview

Dr. Farin Amersi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Amersi works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.