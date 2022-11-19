Dr. Farahani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farimah Farahani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farimah Farahani, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Farahani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fair Oaks Medical Center Laboratory12255 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 934-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farahani?
I'm surprised to see these negative reviews. I've seen doctor Farahani for a few years now and she has always been kind, professional and takes time to listen to my concerns. She even performed a hysteroscopy on me this year and my experience was great.
About Dr. Farimah Farahani, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian
- 1982993242
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahani works at
Dr. Farahani speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.