Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD

Critical Care Surgery
Overview

Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital

Dr. Sheikh works at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospital
    150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 (973) 972-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Rib Fracture
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Constipation
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Tracheal Surgery
Wound Repair
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2018
    My wife and I met Dr. Sheikh for a consultation on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, NH. We both discovered that she was very accomplished in her discussions with us and answered all of our questions. It is obvious that Dr. Sheikh is very proficient in her profession.
    Richard in Pembroke, NH — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Fariha Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    Critical Care Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1912225137
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh works at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sheikh’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
