Dr. Fariha Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariha Salman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fariha Salman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Salman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Clinic5659 S REX RD, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 763-3636
-
2
Barbara E Smith401 Southcrest Cir Ste 202, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 763-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salman?
About Dr. Fariha Salman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1629331079
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salman works at
Dr. Salman has seen patients for Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.