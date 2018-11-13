Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Locations
Transform Weight Loss LLC12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 405, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 242-5412
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eskandari was very helpful with my thyroid condition. Following her treatment, my overall health improved. I would recommend her as a very knowledgeable and supportive medical provider. The front desk is very efficient and always helpful with my tests scheduling.
About Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1619993995
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
