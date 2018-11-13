See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Eskandari works at Aria Endocrinology in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Transform Weight Loss LLC
    12303 NE 130th Ln Ste 405, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 242-5412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 13, 2018
    Dr. Eskandari was very helpful with my thyroid condition. Following her treatment, my overall health improved. I would recommend her as a very knowledgeable and supportive medical provider. The front desk is very efficient and always helpful with my tests scheduling.
    Kathy in Redmond, WA — Nov 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD
    About Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1619993995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farideh Eskandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eskandari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eskandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eskandari works at Aria Endocrinology in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Eskandari’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskandari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskandari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
