Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD

Psychiatry
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital.

Dr. Rassiwala works at Positive Mind Psychiatry PLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Positive Mind Psychiatry PLC
    4100 S Lindsay Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 361-1922

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    25 years of experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    1285814731
    • 1285814731
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
    Medical Education
    Ind
    • Ind
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rassiwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rassiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rassiwala works at Positive Mind Psychiatry PLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rassiwala’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassiwala.

