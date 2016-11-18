Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital.
Dr. Rassiwala works at
Locations
Positive Mind Psychiatry PLC4100 S Lindsay Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 361-1922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Very professional, unhurried sessions. She very quickly diagnosed my conditions and we started a medication plan. Within days I was remarkably improved.
About Dr. Farida Rassiwala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1285814731
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Univ Hosp
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay
- University of Mumbai/ Topiwala National Medical College And Nair Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassiwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassiwala speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.