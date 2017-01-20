Dr. Farida Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farida Awan, MD
Overview
Dr. Farida Awan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.
Dr. Awan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norman S Lichtenfeld MD PC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B110, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 382-1878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Awan?
I take my son 2 Years old to Sr. Farida she is a great very considerate, very patient
About Dr. Farida Awan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Panjabi
- 1720053432
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan speaks Panjabi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.