Dr. Farida Awan, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Farida Awan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN.

Dr. Awan works at Just Kidz Medical in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman S Lichtenfeld MD PC
    6701 Airport Blvd Ste B110, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 382-1878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Fever
Diarrhea
Fever

Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 20, 2017
    I take my son 2 Years old to Sr. Farida she is a great very considerate, very patient
    Assem Zaitoun in Mobile, AL — Jan 20, 2017
    About Dr. Farida Awan, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Panjabi
    • 1720053432
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Al Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farida Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

