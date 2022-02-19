Overview

Dr. Farid Shahkoohi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Shahkoohi works at Charles A. Mitgang M.d. PC in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.