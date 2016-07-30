Overview

Dr. Farid Fahmy Shafik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Fahmy Shafik works at Southington Eye Associates PC in Southington, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.