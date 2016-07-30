Dr. Farid Fahmy Shafik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahmy Shafik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farid Fahmy Shafik, MD
Overview
Dr. Farid Fahmy Shafik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Fahmy Shafik works at
Locations
-
1
Southington Eye Associates PC55 Meriden Ave Ste 2D, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-4412
-
2
The Hospital of Central Connecticut100 Grand St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 224-5181
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahmy Shafik?
Very competent and professional.
About Dr. Farid Fahmy Shafik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1598778896
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahmy Shafik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fahmy Shafik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahmy Shafik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahmy Shafik has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahmy Shafik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fahmy Shafik speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahmy Shafik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahmy Shafik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahmy Shafik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahmy Shafik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.