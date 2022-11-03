Overview

Dr. Farid Roman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edwardsville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital and Gateway Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Roman works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.