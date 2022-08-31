Dr. Farid Razavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farid Razavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farid Razavi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Razavi works at
Locations
-
1
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Razavi?
Dr. Razavi’s positive, upbeat manner was infectious, and he was knowledgeable and thorough as well. I was very satisfied with his management of my issues and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Farid Razavi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407099112
Education & Certifications
- New York Univ Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Razavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razavi works at
Dr. Razavi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Razavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Razavi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.