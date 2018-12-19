Overview

Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jalinous works at Goshen Heart & Vascular Center in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

