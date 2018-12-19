Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalinous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Interventional Cardiologists
- IN
- Goshen
- Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD
Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jalinous works at
Locations
-
1
Goshen Heart & Vascular Center1855 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat 24-Hour Ambulatory Electrocardiogram
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Adult Cardiovascular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angiography
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty With Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherectomy
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Angiography
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Electrophysiology
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Procedure
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion
- View other providers who treat Cardioversion, Elective
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Interventional Procedures
- View other providers who treat Coronary Stenting
- View other providers who treat Defibrillator Implantation
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Electrophysiological Study
- View other providers who treat Electrophysiology
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG)
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Intervention
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiofrequency Ablation
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Stenting
- View other providers who treat Stress Echocardiogram
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thrombolysis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Cardiac
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Hypertension
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jalinous?
Dr. Jalinous was very personable, knowledgeable , and thoroughly explained my son's heart problem after ordering a series of tests. We had confidence in his suggestions and direction to take the next steps to resolve the issue. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Farid Jalinous, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093717282
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center|Minneapolis Heart Inst
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jalinous has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jalinous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jalinous works at
Dr. Jalinous has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalinous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalinous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalinous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalinous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalinous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.