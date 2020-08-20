Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghebleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD
Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Phoenix Heart Center2122 E Highland Ave Ste 335, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (623) 246-1191
Central Medical Group6036 N 19th Ave Ste 502, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (623) 246-1191
Phoenix Heart Center1492 S Mill Ave Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (623) 246-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ghebleh was my husband's primary physician. He ALWAYS listened to his concerns and checked things thoroughly. My husband died in 2012 of colon cancer, but Dr. Ghebleh was always supportive of my husband's needs.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1992746408
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj Rutgers Med School
- St Elizabeth Hospital
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ghebleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghebleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ghebleh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ghebleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghebleh speaks Persian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghebleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghebleh.
