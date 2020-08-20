See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Ghebleh works at St Lukes Behavioral Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Heart Center
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 335, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 246-1191
    Central Medical Group
    6036 N 19th Ave Ste 502, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 246-1191
    Phoenix Heart Center
    1492 S Mill Ave Ste 201, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 246-1191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea

Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Ghebleh was my husband's primary physician. He ALWAYS listened to his concerns and checked things thoroughly. My husband died in 2012 of colon cancer, but Dr. Ghebleh was always supportive of my husband's needs.
    Jo Gronholz — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1992746408
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj Rutgers Med School
    • St Elizabeth Hospital
    • St Elizabeth Hosp
    • Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghebleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghebleh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghebleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghebleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghebleh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghebleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghebleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

