Overview

Dr. Farid Ghebleh, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tempe St. Luke's Hospital and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Ghebleh works at St Lukes Behavioral Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.