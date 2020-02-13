Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD
Overview
Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Satey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr Satey's Pediatric & Adolescent Medical Clinic627 W Avenue Q Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 272-5656
-
2
Fariborz David Satey MD Inc1707 W AVENUE J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 949-5929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satey?
I wrote the review below and would like to clarify that I called the Palmdale location after my bad experience with the Lancaster staff. The Palmdale staff were the complete opposite and actually VERY friendly. She was able to verify my insurance through the computer system with no problem and scheduled the appointment for my son. So glad I was able to reach out to another location of Dr. Satay's and have a positive experience!
About Dr. Fariborz Satey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1609986439
Education & Certifications
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satey works at
Dr. Satey speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Satey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.