Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortazavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA.
Dr. Mortazavi works at
Locations
-
1
Oxnard1700 N Rose Ave Ste 320, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 485-8709
-
2
Dignity Health Infusion Center-ventura2900 Loma Vista Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 485-8709
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mortazavi?
Doctor is very patients and understands our concerns. Treatment has been difficult but is working well. We are beating cancer
About Dr. Fariborz Mortazavi, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1689782708
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mortazavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortazavi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortazavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortazavi works at
Dr. Mortazavi has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortazavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortazavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortazavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortazavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortazavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.