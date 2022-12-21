Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Lalezarzadeh works at
Fariborz Lalezarzadeh DO, INC164 W Hospitality Ln Ste 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 883-8834
- Redlands Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We originally came to Dr Lalezarzadeh thinking my dad had something completely different. After the first visit and examination, Dr Lalezarzadeh was concerned it could potentially be cancer. After confirmation, Dr Lalezarzadeh and his staff guided us with things we needed to do to get my dad treated before the actual surgery to remove his tumor. They went above and beyond and we are very pleased and thankful with all their services. It shows they really do care about their patients. Dr Lalezarzadeh successfully performed a very intricate surgery on my dad. He really is the best and we are very thankful for everything he has done to help my dad from beginning to end.
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1811004625
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Martin Luther King drew medical center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- UCLA
- General Surgery
Dr. Lalezarzadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalezarzadeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalezarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalezarzadeh works at
Dr. Lalezarzadeh has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalezarzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lalezarzadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
312 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezarzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.