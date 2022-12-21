See All General Surgeons in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO

General Surgery
5 (312)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Dr. Lalezarzadeh works at Surgical Edge in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fariborz Lalezarzadeh DO, INC
    164 W Hospitality Ln Ste 100, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 883-8834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Redlands Community Hospital
  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 312 ratings
    Patient Ratings (312)
    5 Star
    (301)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 21, 2022
    We originally came to Dr Lalezarzadeh thinking my dad had something completely different. After the first visit and examination, Dr Lalezarzadeh was concerned it could potentially be cancer. After confirmation, Dr Lalezarzadeh and his staff guided us with things we needed to do to get my dad treated before the actual surgery to remove his tumor. They went above and beyond and we are very pleased and thankful with all their services. It shows they really do care about their patients. Dr Lalezarzadeh successfully performed a very intricate surgery on my dad. He really is the best and we are very thankful for everything he has done to help my dad from beginning to end.
    Janet R — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811004625
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Martin Luther King drew medical center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fariborz Lalezarzadeh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezarzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalezarzadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalezarzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lalezarzadeh works at Surgical Edge in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lalezarzadeh’s profile.

    Dr. Lalezarzadeh has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalezarzadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    312 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezarzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezarzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezarzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezarzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

