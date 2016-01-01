See All Dermatologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD is a Dermatologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Javaherian works at Venus Specialty Medical Corp. in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Venus Specialty Medical Corp.
    Venus Specialty Medical Corp.
17075 Devonshire St Ste 208, Northridge, CA 91325
(818) 217-4351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fariba Javaherian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1114088804
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Javaherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javaherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javaherian works at Venus Specialty Medical Corp. in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Javaherian’s profile.

    Dr. Javaherian has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javaherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Javaherian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaherian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.