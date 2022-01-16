Overview

Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Rasool works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

