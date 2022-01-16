Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD
Overview
Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Rasool works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 251-3670Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 5580 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 251-3670
-
4
Southwest Medical Rheumatology6330 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 251-3670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasool?
Dr Rasool has never disappointed me. I’ve been a patient since 2019 and I’m very please to say she takes time to listen to what I have to say. Wish she had an office near SWM Montecito location
About Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538346374
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasool works at
Dr. Rasool has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.