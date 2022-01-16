See All Rheumatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD

Rheumatology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Rasool works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    5580 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670
  4. 4
    Southwest Medical Rheumatology
    6330 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Raynaud's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Raynaud's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 16, 2022
Dr Rasool has never disappointed me. I’ve been a patient since 2019 and I’m very please to say she takes time to listen to what I have to say. Wish she had an office near SWM Montecito location
Michelle Webb — Jan 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD
About Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538346374
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farheen Rasool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rasool has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rasool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rasool works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rasool’s profile.

Dr. Rasool has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasool. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasool.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

