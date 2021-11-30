Overview

Dr. Farheen Mirza, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Winfield, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Itchy Skin and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.