Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Locations
Ali Medical Llc300 Medical Plz Ste 100, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shereen is a great doctor. She is knowledgeable on autoimmune disorders and how to treat them. She was very patient with my dad and takes the time to explain everything as best as possible. Some treatments may work for some but not others and in those cases, it is beyond her control. She is a doctor, not God. As far as some comments about her being rude, this could not be further from the truth. Her demeanor has been nothing but calm and very pleasant. Her staff is also pleasant, very supportive and personable. One thing that might be an irritant for any doctor (Dr. Shereen included) is when a patient has expectations of being healed as part of their treatment plan or asks the same question over and over. A treatment plan is just that, a plan for steps to treat a condition. Dr. Shereen makes sure patients are informed with info on all illnesses. She doesn't make false promises or claims to heal anyone. Our family is very happy with the care received from Dr. Shereen.
About Dr. Farhat Shereen, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1255583407
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shereen has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shereen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
