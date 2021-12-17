Overview

Dr. Farhat Nageen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Nageen works at Saint Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Monmouth Junction, NJ and Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.